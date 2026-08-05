NZ Backs Agri Futures Programme to Help At-Risk Youth Build Rural Careers

New Zealand is investing in a new programme designed to give at-risk young people practical skills and a direct pathway into the country's primary industries. The initiative combines government funding with community support to create hands-on learning opportunities for young people who may be drifting away from education or struggling to find a clear career direction.

Youth Minister James Meager announced that the NZ Rural Games Trust has secured $100,000 from the Youth Development Partnership and Innovation Fund to launch the Agri Futures Pathways pilot programme. The Trust will contribute another $100,000, bringing the total investment to $200,000 without increasing the cost to taxpayers.

Practical Skills at the Centre of the Programme

The pilot will run over 13 months in the lower North Island and offer a minimum 10-week programme for people aged 12 to 24 years. More than 50 participants are expected to take part, with a focus on those who are at risk of becoming disengaged from education.

The programme has been built around practical learning that reflects the needs of the rural workforce. Participants will receive training in sheep shearing, quad bike safety, fencing, forestry, arboriculture, agriculture, horticulture, stock handling and pasture management. These activities are designed to give young people experience that can be applied in real workplaces while helping them develop confidence through hands-on learning.

Building Connections With the Rural Workforce

A key part of the initiative is giving participants the chance to meet industry professionals who can introduce them to career opportunities across New Zealand's food and fibre sector. Young people will gain a better understanding of the qualifications available and the different roles that exist within rural industries, making it easier to see how practical training can lead to long-term employment.

Participants will also be encouraged to compete in Clash of the Colleges, a national secondary school competition that highlights agriculture, horticulture and primary industry skills. The event gives students an opportunity to test what they have learned while building teamwork, confidence and practical problem-solving abilities.

Supporting Education Through Community Partnerships

James Meager said the programme creates opportunities that many of these young people might not have received without community support. He believes early exposure to real workplaces and experienced mentors can help participants stay connected with education while opening the door to rewarding careers in the rural sector.

The partnership between the Government and the NZ Rural Games Trust also shows how shared investment can expand opportunities for young people. By matching the Government's contribution, the Trust has doubled the funding available for the pilot, allowing more participants to benefit from the programme.

Funding Linked to Measurable Results

The Agri Futures Pathways programme is part of a wider shift in how the Ministry of Youth Development allocates funding. According to the Government, future investment will focus on programmes that can demonstrate positive outcomes and support key government targets.

Officials expect the pilot to help more young people remain engaged in education while strengthening the future workforce for New Zealand's primary industries. If successful, the initiative could provide a model for similar programmes that connect education, community organisations and employers to create lasting career opportunities for young people.