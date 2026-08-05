Ramaphosa Wishes Mashatile a Speedy Recovery After Procedure

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence that Deputy President Paul Mashatile will make a full recovery after undergoing a minor surgical procedure, saying he looks forward to seeing him return to his official duties soon.

In a statement released by the Presidency, President Ramaphosa visited Mashatile on Tuesday afternoon and was reassured that the Deputy President is recovering well. The President said he was pleased with Mashatile's progress and expects him to resume work in the near future.

President checks on Deputy President's recovery

The visit reflected the President's support for his deputy during his recovery period. The Presidency described the procedure as minor and indicated that Mashatile's condition is improving, giving government confidence that he will soon return to his responsibilities.

Mashatile has served as South Africa's Deputy President since his appointment on 6 March 2023 and plays a central role in coordinating several of government's key programmes.

Wide-ranging responsibilities in government

As Deputy President, Mashatile leads Government Business in Parliament while overseeing efforts to accelerate land reform and strengthen agricultural support programmes. He also coordinates rapid response interventions aimed at resolving service delivery challenges in communities experiencing persistent problems.

His responsibilities extend to supporting the implementation of the District Development Model, which seeks to improve cooperation between national, provincial and local government to strengthen municipalities and improve service delivery.

Leading national and continental initiatives

Mashatile also heads the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), where he oversees the country's response to HIV and AIDS. Beyond South Africa's borders, he serves as the country's Special Envoy on South Sudan and leads peace missions across the African continent when required.

Another key responsibility includes chairing the National Human Resource Development Council, where he works with government and social partners to address critical skills shortages in sectors that support economic growth.

Key role in Cabinet committees

The Deputy President also promotes social cohesion initiatives, with a focus on strengthening engagement with traditional leaders, Khoi-San communities and military veterans.

Within Cabinet, Mashatile chairs the Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development Committee as well as the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Committee, placing him at the centre of many of government's policy and coordination efforts.

The Presidency has not indicated when Mashatile will officially resume his duties, though President Ramaphosa said he is satisfied with the Deputy President's recovery and expects him to be back at work soon.