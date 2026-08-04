President Ramaphosa Opens King Nyabela Hospital to Boost Public Healthcare

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially opened the new King Nyabela Hospital in Mpumalanga, describing the facility as an important step towards expanding access to quality healthcare and advancing South Africa's goal of universal health coverage through the National Health Insurance (NHI). The 220-bed district hospital will serve around 240,000 residents in the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, where the majority of people depend on public healthcare services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Ramaphosa said access to healthcare is a constitutional right and that the new hospital reflects the government's commitment to ensuring every South African can receive quality medical care. The hospital features surgical, medical, paediatric, antenatal, postnatal, neonatal and high-care wards, along with a modern accident and emergency unit and three operating theatres.

Outpatient services include a pharmacy, tuberculosis and HIV management, dental and eye care, dietetics and nutrition, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, social work services, mental healthcare and medical male circumcision, offering comprehensive care for patients at different stages of life.

NHI aims to deliver healthcare for everyone

The President said the National Health Insurance programme is designed to ensure that access to healthcare is based on need rather than where people live or their ability to pay.

Under the NHI, the government plans to purchase healthcare services from both public and private providers through a single national insurance fund, enabling South Africans to receive the care they need without suffering financial hardship.

Ramaphosa said achieving this goal requires well-managed healthcare facilities, skilled professionals, reliable medicine supplies and consistently high standards of service delivery.

Hospital delivered on time and within budget

The President welcomed the completion of King Nyabela Hospital on schedule and within its allocated budget, saying it demonstrates that major public infrastructure projects can be delivered efficiently.

He stressed that corruption, fraud and waste have no place in the health sector, particularly in the procurement of infrastructure, medicines and medical services.

Ramaphosa said the government has already recovered stolen public funds and initiated prosecutions against individuals accused of corruption, adding that efforts will continue to protect healthcare resources and prevent abuse that affects vulnerable patients.

Tribute to frontline healthcare workers

The President also recognised the dedication of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who continue serving communities despite demanding working conditions.

He said hospitals are built with physical infrastructure, but their true strength comes from the people who provide care every day. He thanked healthcare workers at King Nyabela Hospital and across South Africa for their commitment to improving the lives of patients.