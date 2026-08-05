Four people stabbed in London's Covent Garden, woman arrested, police say

Four ‌men were ​stabbed in London's Covent ‌Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested, police ‌said.

The woman, who was ‌in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession ⁠of ​an ⁠offensive weapon and assault, Sky ⁠News reported. Covent Garden is ​a popular area for ⁠tourists. The four patients were ⁠treated ​at the scene and taken to a nearby ⁠trauma centre, a London ⁠Ambulance ⁠Service spokesperson said.