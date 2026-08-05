Four people stabbed in London's Covent Garden, woman arrested, police say

A woman in her 40s was arrested in London's Covent Garden after four men were stabbed, with the victims receiving treatment at a nearby trauma centre.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:13 IST
Four people stabbed in London's Covent Garden, woman arrested, police say
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four ‌men were ​stabbed in London's Covent ‌Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested, police ‌said.

The woman, who was ‌in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession ⁠of ​an ⁠offensive weapon and assault, Sky ⁠News reported. Covent Garden is ​a popular area for ⁠tourists. The four patients were ⁠treated ​at the scene and taken to a nearby ⁠trauma centre, a London ⁠Ambulance ⁠Service spokesperson said.

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