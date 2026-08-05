Four people stabbed in London's Covent Garden, woman arrested, police say
A woman in her 40s was arrested in London's Covent Garden after four men were stabbed, with the victims receiving treatment at a nearby trauma centre.
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- United Kingdom
Four men were stabbed in London's Covent Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested, police said.
The woman, who was in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, Sky News reported. Covent Garden is a popular area for tourists. The four patients were treated at the scene and taken to a nearby trauma centre, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.