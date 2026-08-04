Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Ted Lasso' returns to the ​pitch with a new challenge on Apple TV

The Emmy-winning, ​feel-good soccer comedy "Ted Lasso" returns this week ‌to ​Apple TV for a fourth season. This time, the folksy American coach heads back to London to help a team of female athletes believe in their own greatness. Lasso brings his ‌unfailing optimism as he takes command of AFC Richmond's Lady Greyhounds, a second-division squad facing challenges familiar in women's sports. For starters, they have a smaller budget than the men's Premier League team, and a cramped locker room they must share part of ‌the week.

Exclusive-French broadcaster TF1 weighs sale of production arm Studio TF1, sources say

French broadcaster TF1 is weighing a sale ‌of its production and distribution arm Studio TF1, formerly known as Newen Studios, as it seeks to focus more on its streaming business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. TF1 has lined up Rothschild to organise the process, which is at an early stage, said one of the sources, who ⁠spoke on ​condition of anonymity because the discussions ⁠are private.

Ariana Grande to step away from public eye, People reports

Ariana Grande will step away from the public eye after her current tour ⁠ends next month, People magazine reported, citing a representative who said the U.S. pop star's "public-facing work" had subjected her to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny". Grande ​has also withdrawn from a planned revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George", which is due to open ⁠at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debut sets all-time record at domestic box office

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set an all-time ⁠record ​at U.S. and Canadian movie box offices over the weekend, snagging $360 million to top the milestone set by 2019 superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," according to ticket sales data released by Sony Pictures on Monday. Around the globe, the movie brought in a ⁠total of $932 million in ticket sales, the second highest-grossing total in cinema history.

Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them ⁠after concert

The British band Massive ⁠Attack said its members were detained by Singapore police and "isolated and separately questioned" after the two performers raised a Palestinian flag at their concert in the city-state last Wednesday. In a statement posted ‌on Instagram on Sunday, ‌the band said they were "surprised and disappointed" that the ​entire band was detained and questioned.