Four ​men were stabbed ‌in a ​street near London's Covent Garden district on Wednesday and ‌a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a "mental health related incident".

The woman, ‌who was in her 40s, was ‌arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and remains in custody. "Officers seized a pair ⁠of ​scissors at ⁠the scene," the police statement added.

Four men, aged 34, ⁠39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds ​and treated at the scene before being ⁠taken to a nearby trauma centre, a London Ambulance ⁠Service ​spokesperson said. The incident happened on Endell Street, about a quarter of a mile ⁠from London's famous Covent Garden square which is ⁠popular with ⁠tourists and known for street performers.