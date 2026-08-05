Four stabbed in apparent mental health-related incident near London's Covent Garden

A woman in her 40s was arrested after four men were stabbed near London's Covent Garden district in what police believe was a "mental health related incident".

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:34 IST
Four stabbed in apparent mental health-related incident near London's Covent Garden
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four ​men were stabbed ‌in a ​street near London's Covent Garden district on Wednesday and ‌a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a "mental health related incident".

The woman, ‌who was in her 40s, was ‌arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and remains in custody. "Officers seized a pair ⁠of ​scissors at ⁠the scene," the police statement added.

Four men, aged 34, ⁠39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds ​and treated at the scene before being ⁠taken to a nearby trauma centre, a London Ambulance ⁠Service ​spokesperson said. The incident happened on Endell Street, about a quarter of a mile ⁠from London's famous Covent Garden square which is ⁠popular with ⁠tourists and known for street performers.

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