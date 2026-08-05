Government Pushes Stronger Communication Strategy Across South Africa

Government is moving ahead with plans to strengthen the way it communicates with South Africans through a revised communication policy that places greater focus on coordinated messaging, dedicated funding and stronger support for community and small commercial media.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and Brand South Africa have been engaging provinces and key stakeholders to build support for the updated policy, which is being introduced across the country.

Revised Policy Prioritises Communication Funding

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong outlined the key elements of the revised policy during a meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal Executive Council on Wednesday. He said the policy aims to improve communication across national, provincial and local government, as well as public entities and government agencies.

One of the major proposals requires government departments to allocate between three and five percent of their budgets to communication activities. Morolong said communication should no longer be treated as a secondary function because it plays an essential role in keeping citizens informed about government programmes and services.

Greater Support for Community and Small Commercial Media

The revised policy also seeks to strengthen the sustainability of community and small commercial media by directing a larger share of government advertising towards these outlets.

Under the proposal, government departments are expected to reserve 30% of their advertising expenditure for community and small commercial media. Morolong said the measure is intended to improve access to government information while supporting the growth of local media organisations that serve communities across the country.

He added that government is encouraged by the progress already made in KwaZulu-Natal in advancing the objectives of the revised communication policy.

Collaboration to Promote KwaZulu-Natal

Morolong also highlighted the role of Brand South Africa in strengthening the country's image both locally and internationally. Discussions with the provincial government identified opportunities to work together in promoting KwaZulu-Natal as an attractive destination for investment and economic development.

He said further engagements between the province and government entities will identify additional areas where collaboration can support the province's growth.

Nationwide Rollout Continues

The Mayor of the City of eThekwini said the engagement provided an opportunity to discuss how the revised policy can improve coordination across government and ensure more consistent communication with the public.

The KwaZulu-Natal meeting forms part of a nationwide campaign to introduce the revised Government Communication Policy. Similar engagements have already taken place in the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga as government works to strengthen communication planning, promote a unified national message, expand support for community media and advance South Africa's nation-branding efforts.