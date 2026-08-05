Banyana Banyana Reach WAFCON Quarterfinals After Burkina Faso Win

South Africa's senior women's football team has booked its place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in Casablanca, Morocco. The result has drawn praise from the South African government, which applauded the team's determination and the pride they have brought to the nation.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the players carried the country's hopes with confidence and represented South Africa in a way that reflected commitment, discipline and resilience throughout the tournament.

Government celebrates another proud sporting milestone

The victory over Burkina Faso marks another important achievement for Banyana Banyana, adding to the team's growing reputation as one of Africa's strongest women's football sides. Government said the squad's performance has created another memorable moment in South African sport while inspiring young girls who dream of playing football at the highest level.

The statement also noted that the team's success comes during Women's Month in South Africa, making the achievement even more meaningful as the country shines a spotlight on the contributions and accomplishments of women across different sectors.

Focus remains on growing women's sport

Government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening women's sport through continued investment and stronger development programmes designed to create more opportunities for female athletes. Officials believe that improving support structures will help produce future generations of talented sportswomen while raising the standard of women's competitions across the country.

The GCIS said investing in women's sport benefits not only South Africa's sporting future but also contributes to the continued growth of women's football and other sporting codes across the African continent.

Confidence for the next stage

With a place in the quarterfinals secured, Banyana Banyana will now turn their attention to the next challenge in Morocco. Government expressed confidence that the experience gained during this campaign will help the team build on its success in future international competitions.

The statement described Banyana Banyana as one of Africa's leading women's football teams and praised the consistency, determination and fighting spirit shown by the players during the tournament.

Appreciation for the entire team

Government also extended its gratitude to the players, coaching staff and support personnel whose efforts have helped the national team reach the knockout stage. South Africans who backed the squad throughout the competition were also acknowledged for their unwavering support, with the GCIS saying the encouragement from supporters has played an important role in the team's journey.

As Banyana Banyana prepare for the quarterfinals, the nation will be hoping the team's impressive campaign continues and brings even more success to South African football.