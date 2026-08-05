Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about securing more air defence interceptors to counter ongoing threats.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the possibility of securing more air defence interceptors.
"Mark is well-informed about the threats, and we have coordinated our efforts regarding countries that possess the necessary missiles and the capability to help," Zelenskiy wrote in English on social media platform X. "It is crucial to eliminate all bureaucracy and make the required political decisions."
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