Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors

​Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said on ​Wednesday that he had ‌spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the ‌possibility of securing ‌more air defence interceptors.

"Mark is well-informed about the threats, ⁠and ​we ⁠have coordinated our efforts regarding countries ⁠that possess the necessary missiles ​and the capability to ⁠help," Zelenskiy wrote in English ⁠on ​social media platform X. "It is ⁠crucial to eliminate all bureaucracy and ⁠make ⁠the required political decisions."