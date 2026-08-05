Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about securing more air defence interceptors to counter ongoing threats.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 22:25 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said on ​Wednesday that he had ‌spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the ‌possibility of securing ‌more air defence interceptors.

"Mark is well-informed about the threats, ⁠and ​we ⁠have coordinated our efforts regarding countries ⁠that possess the necessary missiles ​and the capability to ⁠help," Zelenskiy wrote in English ⁠on ​social media platform X. "It is ⁠crucial to eliminate all bureaucracy and ⁠make ⁠the required political decisions."

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