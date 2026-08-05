KZN Premier Calls for Stronger Partnerships at Mbali International Conference

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has called for stronger partnerships and greater collaboration across Africa, saying the continent's future depends on shared knowledge, innovation and leadership that responds to changing global realities.

Ntuli delivered the message during the 10th Mbali International Conference, taking place in Richards Bay from 4 to 6 August 2026. Hosted by the University of Zululand, the conference is being held under the theme, "Africa Awakens: Possibilities, Progress, Partnerships in a Multipolar World." The event marks ten years of promoting African scholarship, leadership and meaningful discussions that bring together voices from different sectors to examine the continent's future.

Conference Brings Together Leaders From Across Africa

Academics, policymakers, innovators and business leaders from across the continent are attending the three-day gathering to exchange ideas on Africa's growing role in global development and explore practical ways to strengthen cooperation.

Speaking to delegates, Ntuli said conferences such as Mbali create valuable opportunities for African perspectives to shape conversations on development, innovation and international partnerships. He added that the continent's experiences and solutions should remain central to discussions that influence future growth.

Collaboration Seen as Key to Africa's Progress

The Premier said lasting progress will require closer cooperation between governments, universities, businesses, innovators and civil society organisations. He noted that each sector has an important role to play in addressing shared challenges while creating opportunities for sustainable development.

Ntuli also stressed the need for KwaZulu-Natal to remain an active contributor to continental dialogue by supporting initiatives that encourage economic growth and African-led solutions to issues affecting the region.

Focus on Opportunities in a Changing Global Landscape

The conference is also examining how Africa can benefit from a changing international environment, where emerging economies and developing regions are playing a larger role in shaping global priorities. Delegates are expected to discuss new areas of cooperation that can strengthen economic ties and expand opportunities across the continent.

Ntuli praised the organisers for maintaining a platform that encourages intellectual engagement, celebrates African excellence and builds partnerships that support a more inclusive and prosperous future.

The conference is expected to reinforce the value of dialogue, innovation and collective action while encouraging a new generation of leaders to contribute to Africa's continued growth and transformation.