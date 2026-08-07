CSIR-NIScPR Trains Professionals in Modern Science Communication

The CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) has concluded a two-day skill training programme aimed at strengthening science communication skills and introducing participants to emerging digital tools and technologies.

Held in New Delhi on 4 and 5 August under the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative (Phase III), the programme brought together 30 participants from universities, research institutions, academic organisations, media and industry. The training focused on practical learning through expert lectures, interactive discussions and hands-on sessions.

Focus on Digital and AI-Driven Communication

The programme was inaugurated by CSIR-NIScPR Director Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, who highlighted the growing need for responsible science communication in an era shaped by digital platforms and artificial intelligence. She encouraged participants to use modern technologies to make scientific information more accessible, reliable and engaging for the public.

Mukesh A. Pund, Head of the Training Division, said science communication plays an important role in connecting research with society. Meetali Bharti, the programme's Nodal Principal Investigator, introduced the objectives of the course and coordinated the two-day event, while Course Coordinator Dr. Paramananda Barman outlined the academic sessions.

Practical Training Across Emerging Formats

Participants received training on a wide range of topics, including audience-focused communication strategies, behavioural insights, social media management, podcasting, infographic design, short video creation and the use of AI applications in science communication. The course also explored ethics, professional responsibilities and career opportunities in the field.

Sessions were led by experts from CSIR-NIScPR, Ashoka University, the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, and Gubbi Labs, providing participants with insights into both traditional and emerging approaches to science communication.

Encouraging Responsible Science Outreach

The organisers conducted pre- and post-training surveys to measure learning outcomes and assess the effectiveness of the programme. During the valedictory session, participants were encouraged to apply the knowledge and practical skills gained during the course in their respective institutions to promote evidence-based and responsible science communication.

Certificates were presented to all successful participants in recognition of their active involvement and completion of the training programme, reinforcing CSIR-NIScPR's efforts to build capacity in science communication across the country.