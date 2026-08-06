US agency votes to end 39% local TV station ownership cap
The Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 to rescind the 39% ownership cap for local broadcast stations, allowing a case-by-case approach to industry consolidation.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to rescind the rule that bars local broadcast station owners from reaching more than 39% of the total number of U.S. TV households in a move that could help spark more industry consolidation.
The FCC voted 2-1 to lift the cap in favor of a new case-by-case approach. The commission's sole Democrat, Anna Gomez, said the proposal was illegal and argued only Congress can lift the cap.
Under the rules, stations with weaker over-the-air signals can be partially counted against a company's ownership cap. The FCC has limited the number of stations local broadcast station owners can own since 1941 and most recently raised the cap to 39% in 2004.