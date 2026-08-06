US agency votes to end 39% local TV station ownership cap

The ​Federal Communications Commission ​voted Thursday ‌to rescind ​the rule that bars local broadcast station owners ‌from reaching more than 39% of the total number of U.S. TV households in ‌a move that could help spark ‌more industry consolidation.

The FCC voted 2-1 to lift the cap in favor of a ⁠new case-by-case ​approach. ⁠The commission's sole Democrat, Anna Gomez, said the ⁠proposal was illegal and argued only Congress can ​lift the cap.

Under the rules, stations ⁠with weaker over-the-air signals can be partially counted ⁠against ​a company's ownership cap. The FCC has limited the number of ⁠stations local broadcast station owners can own since ⁠1941 ⁠and most recently raised the cap to 39% in 2004.