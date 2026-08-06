US agency votes to end 39% local TV station ownership cap

The Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 to rescind the 39% ownership cap for local broadcast stations, allowing a case-by-case approach to industry consolidation.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 20:57 IST
US agency votes to end 39% local TV station ownership cap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​Federal Communications Commission ​voted Thursday ‌to rescind ​the rule that bars local broadcast station owners ‌from reaching more than 39% of the total number of U.S. TV households in ‌a move that could help spark ‌more industry consolidation.

The FCC voted 2-1 to lift the cap in favor of a ⁠new case-by-case ​approach. ⁠The commission's sole Democrat, Anna Gomez, said the ⁠proposal was illegal and argued only Congress can ​lift the cap.

Under the rules, stations ⁠with weaker over-the-air signals can be partially counted ⁠against ​a company's ownership cap. The FCC has limited the number of ⁠stations local broadcast station owners can own since ⁠1941 ⁠and most recently raised the cap to 39% in 2004.

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026