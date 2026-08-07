Prisoner Transfer Marks Progress in DRC Peace Efforts
The Democratic Republic of Congo has released 15 prisoners to the AFC/M23 rebels, as confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross. This move marks the first known prisoner transfer since last year's agreement aimed at ending the conflict in the country's eastern region.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
In a significant development in the Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities have released 15 prisoners to the rebel group AFC/M23. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that the transfer took place on Friday, marking a key step in implementing last year's peace deal.
This prisoner handover is the first confirmed transfer under the agreement designed to put an end to ongoing hostilities in the eastern part of the country. The ICRC facilitated the process, underscoring the importance of international involvement in the peace efforts.
The release is seen as a positive move towards reconciliation and stability in the region, where violence has persisted despite previous attempts at achieving lasting peace.
ALSO READ
-
Congo's Ebola outbreak surpasses 4,000 cases
-
Congo's Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak
-
EXCLUSIVE-Congo bans copper and cobalt concentrates exports, official order says
-
South Africa Takes Over SADC Senior Officials Chairmanship
-
EXCLUSIVE-Congo bans copper and cobalt concentrates exports, official order says