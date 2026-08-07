Prisoner Transfer Marks Progress in DRC Peace Efforts

In a significant development in the Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities have released 15 prisoners to the rebel group AFC/M23. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that the transfer took place on Friday, marking a key step in implementing last year's peace deal.

This prisoner handover is the first confirmed transfer under the agreement designed to put an end to ongoing hostilities in the eastern part of the country. The ICRC facilitated the process, underscoring the importance of international involvement in the peace efforts.

The release is seen as a positive move towards reconciliation and stability in the region, where violence has persisted despite previous attempts at achieving lasting peace.