IEC Registration Deadline Looms Ahead of 4 November Local Elections

South Africans have only hours left to register online or update their voter details before the voters' roll closes ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, with the Electoral Commission preparing to announce key dates that will shape the road to the 4 November polls.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Commissioner Mosotho Moepya is expected to brief the nation on the election timetable as the midnight deadline approaches. The Commission has urged eligible citizens who missed the recent voter registration weekend to use its digital services before the proclamation of the election date brings registration for these elections to an end.

Online Voter Registration Closes at Midnight

The Electoral Commission said in a post on X that the proclamation is scheduled for midnight on 7 August, stressing that online voter registration will close at the same time. Once the election date is officially proclaimed and gazetted, the voters' roll to be used for the 2026 municipal elections will close.

People who were unable to visit a voting station during the registration weekend can still register or update their information through the IEC's Online Voter Registration portal at registertovote.elections.org.za before the deadline.

Registration is available to South African citizens from the age of 16, although a registered voter must be at least 18 years old to cast a ballot.

WhatsApp Offers Another Registration Option

Voters can also use the IEC's WhatsApp registration service by sending "Hi" to 0600 88 0000. The system includes identity verification measures such as one-time password authentication, ID document uploads, address verification and confirmation of the voter's voting station.

People who are uncertain about their current registration can check their status by sending an SMS containing "myID" followed by their ID number to 32810. Registration-related assistance is also available through the IEC contact centre on 0800 11 8000.

These digital options are particularly important during the final hours before the deadline, giving eligible voters who did not attend physical registration stations another opportunity to make sure they appear correctly on the voters' roll.

Address Details Matter in Municipal Elections

The IEC has asked voters who have moved since they last registered to pay particular attention to their address information. Local government elections differ from some other elections because voters are required to cast their ballots at the voting station where they are registered.

An outdated address could therefore affect where a person is registered to vote, making it important for citizens to check their information and submit any necessary changes before registration closes.

Proclamation Sets Election Process in Motion

The formal proclamation of the election date is a significant legal step because it closes the voters' roll and allows the election timetable to move into its next stages, including deadlines and processes for parties, candidates and voters ahead of polling day.

Under Section 159 of the Constitution, read together with the Municipal Structures Act, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is responsible for proclaiming the date of local government elections. Municipal elections must be held within 90 days after the expiry of a municipality's five-year term.

With South Africans expected to vote on 4 November 2026, the IEC's latest briefing will provide further clarity on the milestones leading up to election day, while voters have until midnight to ensure their registration details are in order.