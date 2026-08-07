NSFAS Administrator Submits Plan to Fix Governance and Student Services

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Administrator Professor Hlengani Mathebula has submitted a Stabilisation Plan to Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Kgwaridi Manamela, setting out a series of interventions intended to address governance failures, operational weaknesses and persistent problems affecting students and education institutions.

The plan, submitted in line with requirements contained in the relevant Government Gazette, was presented in the presence of the department's Deputy Ministers, Director-General, Deputy Directors-General and ministerial advisors. Mathebula said the document was developed jointly by the Administration and NSFAS management, with the approach designed to leave permanent institutional capacity in place once the current administration period ends.

Stabilisation Plan Moves NSFAS Towards Implementation

Rather than relying on another extended period of assessments, the plan divides the recovery process into immediate containment, diagnostic work, corrective implementation, monitoring, escalation and an eventual return to ordinary governance.

Mathebula said "the time for implementation is now", explaining that NSFAS has established workstreams with defined responsibilities across the organisation. These teams will focus on governance, audits, consequence management, ICT, data integrity and analytics, student support, appeals, TVET colleges, reconciliation, accommodation and rebuilding stakeholder confidence.

The Administrator described the condition of NSFAS as serious and argued that weakened institutional safeguards had created opportunities for private interests to take advantage of resources intended for students.

Audit Findings Expose Governance Problems

The scale of the challenge is reflected in NSFAS's outstanding audit issues, with Mathebula reporting 66 major audit findings alongside a disclaimer audit opinion from the Auditor-General, as well as 115 overdue internal audit findings.

He also pointed to nine material irregularities covering problems such as funding deceased individuals, breaches of income thresholds, failure to properly consider academic progression, duplicate grant payments, unresolved appeals, procurement and tender maladministration, weak data verification, accommodation contract breaches and inadequate consequence management.

Mathebula linked these weaknesses to the erosion of supply chain safeguards and internal audit capacity, while citing President Cyril Ramaphosa's intervention through the Special Investigating Unit as recognition of the seriousness of NSFAS's governance failures.

ICT and Data Problems Put Student Services at Risk

Technology has been identified as NSFAS's biggest operational risk, with Mathebula describing the organisation's ICT environment as fragmented, heavily dependent on manual processes and unable to properly support its responsibilities.

Those weaknesses can have direct consequences for students and institutions because funding decisions, payments, appeals and communication all depend on accurate information moving through NSFAS systems. The Administration is placing greater emphasis on data analytics to improve funding accuracy, payment reliability, fraud detection, audit readiness and the overall quality of student services.

The work on data integrity is also expected to help NSFAS identify irregular payments earlier and improve its ability to verify whether applicants meet funding requirements.

Student Accommodation Faces Tighter Controls

Student accommodation is another high-risk area identified in the plan, both because of operational problems and the potential damage failures can cause to NSFAS's reputation. Mathebula said the system needs tighter controls, better visibility of accommodation arrangements, faster claims processing and stronger oversight of service providers.

The Stabilisation Plan will now require sustained execution across NSFAS rather than simply producing another set of recommendations. Mathebula has called on employees, institutions and other stakeholders to support the rebuilding process, strengthen accountability and help restore confidence in an organisation responsible for providing financial assistance to large numbers of South African students.

"Students deserve a financial aid scheme that not only meets but exceeds its stated mandate," Mathebula said.