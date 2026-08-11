GBV Survivor Builds New Life Through Gauteng Shelter Support

As South Africa observes Women's Month, the Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) is drawing attention to the role shelters can play in helping survivors of gender-based violence move from immediate safety towards emotional recovery and financial independence, with Nomfundo Nxumalo's journey showing how sustained support can change the direction of a family's life.

Nxumalo, a 43-year-old mother who experienced domestic abuse by a former boyfriend, sought help at the Daveyton Magistrate's Court and applied for a protection order. Her case was referred to GDSD, where a social worker arranged for her and her children to stay at the Theodorah Ndaba Victim Support Centre in Daveyton.

Shelter Offered Safety and a Chance to Rebuild

Funded by GDSD, the centre provides accommodation and protection for women and children who have experienced abuse, alongside counselling, psychosocial assistance, therapeutic programmes and skills development designed to help survivors recover their confidence and become financially independent.

Nxumalo recalled arriving at the shelter with her children carrying nothing beyond the clothes they were wearing. The centre provided their basic necessities throughout their stay, while counselling and other programmes gave her the emotional and practical support needed to begin planning a different future.

Speaking during an event marking the close of Mandela Month in July, where the Ekurhuleni Women's Forum donated pre-loved clothing, sanitary products and toiletries, Nxumalo said the support she received helped restore her confidence and prepare her for a fresh start.

Savings Helped Turn a Dream Into Reality

The assistance extended beyond temporary accommodation, with Nxumalo receiving opportunities that helped her obtain a driver's licence, secure employment and start saving money for a more stable life with her children.

She eventually saved R19,500 and used the money to purchase a stand in an informal settlement, taking a significant step towards her dream of building a home where her family could begin a new chapter.

Her progress also opened the door to entrepreneurship, and Nxumalo now runs a full-time perfume business that allows her to support her family while maintaining the independence she worked to rebuild after leaving an abusive relationship.

Women's Month Puts Survivor Support in Focus

GDSD said Nxumalo's experience shows why accessible shelters and comprehensive survivor services remain important in addressing gender-based violence, since escaping an abusive situation is often only the beginning of a much longer process of rebuilding a secure life.

The department also highlighted the contribution of social workers, counsellors and community organisations whose work can connect survivors with protection, emotional support and practical opportunities.

During Women's Month, Nxumalo's journey offers an example of how timely intervention combined with counselling, skills development and economic opportunities can help survivors move beyond immediate crisis and create safer, more independent futures for themselves and their children.