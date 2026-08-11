Andras Baka Elected Hungary's President Amid Political Shake-Up

In a major political development, Hungary's parliament has elected Andras Baka, the former head of the Supreme Court, as the new president. This move is seen as part of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's broader strategy to dismantle the political influence of former premier Viktor Orban.

Baka, who assumes a largely ceremonial role, has openly criticized the past government, accusing it of state capture under a single-party regime. He emphasized the president's duty to represent diverse citizen perspectives and advocated for justice and self-restraint, explicitly renouncing revenge as Hungary moves forward.

The election follows Magyar's April victory, which concluded Orban's 16-year rule. Magyar has pledged to restore democratic norms and urged officials linked to Orban to step down. The non-participation of the opposition Fidesz party in Baka's election reflected their protest against what they deemed arbitrary political decisions by Magyar's Tisza party.