Crisis in Somalia: Funding Cuts Intensify Malnutrition Threat

Funding to combat severe malnutrition in Somalia has plummeted, with aid organizations struggling to cope as needs spiral. The United States drastically reduced its monetary support, impacting agencies like Médecins Sans Frontières, who warn of impending famine without immediate aid intervention amid increasing child malnutrition rates in displacement camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 20:01 IST
Crisis in Somalia: Funding Cuts Intensify Malnutrition Threat
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Médecins Sans Frontières has reported that international funding to combat severe malnutrition in Somalia has dropped sharply, further endangering vulnerable children in the region. At displacement camps in southwest Somalia, one in four children screened is classified as severely malnourished, highlighting the escalating crisis.

The charity's health adviser, Mitchell Sangma, disclosed that the U.S. reduced its aid from $70 million last year to none this year, leaving aid organizations in a bind as they face a dramatic increase in cases. Sangma noted a significant increase in malnutrition cases admitted, creating an urgent need for expanded intervention efforts amid dwindling donor interest.

Failed rains and ongoing conflict have worsened Somalia's hunger crisis, severely affecting crop yields and access to essential resources like food and water. Despite the urgent call for help, funding for relief efforts this year has substantially decreased compared to the financial support provided during a similar crisis in 2022. Aid groups warn that timely support is critical to prevent a dire famine situation.

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