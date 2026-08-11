Rights Groups Challenge Trump’s ICC Sanctions

In a significant legal move, four prominent U.S. human rights groups have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging its campaign to dismantle the International Criminal Court (ICC). The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, describes the administration's efforts as unconstitutional.

The executive order issued by President Donald Trump authorizes sanctions on individuals affiliated with the ICC who are pursuing cases against officials from countries like the U.S. and Israel. Neither country is a member of the court. Human Rights Watch, the Open Society Institute, the American Friends Service Committee, and the Center for Constitutional Rights contend these sanctions obstruct their mission to combat global injustices such as genocide and crimes against humanity.

The plaintiffs argue that the sanctions exceed presidential powers and infringe on rights protected by both U.S. and international law. The case follows another recent lawsuit by Palestinian advocacy organizations. Amid this legal battle, Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated continued opposition to the ICC, citing threats to U.S. sovereignty and personnel conducting international operations.