Missionary Freed: Kevin Rideout Returns

Kevin Rideout, the American missionary pilot kidnapped last October in Niamey, Niger, is finally free and in U.S. custody, according to the Christian organization he served with.

Serving In Mission confirmed Rideout's release after over nine months of captivity and stated that he is in good health. As he makes his way back to the United States, he is accompanied by U.S. officials, including the FBI.

The New York Times reported that his health appeared stable based on recent proof-of-life images, though details regarding the circumstances of his release remain unclear. His initial kidnapping was attributed to an unverified group of assailants. The U.S issued a travel warning to Niger following the event, attributed to ongoing instability and terrorism.