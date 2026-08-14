Missionary Pilot Kevin Rideout Rescued After Year-long Niger Ordeal

Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot kidnapped in Niger last year, has been released. He is now in U.S. hands and reportedly in good health. Details of his release remain unclear, and efforts to locate him intensified US operations in the region. The U.S. had warned against travel to Niger following his abduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 09:44 IST
Missionary Pilot Kevin Rideout Rescued After Year-long Niger Ordeal
  • Country:
  • United States

Kevin Rideout, the American missionary pilot who was kidnapped from Niamey, Niger last October, has been freed and is safely back with U.S. authorities, reports the New York Times, citing unnamed U.S. officials. Rideout is currently en route to the United States and is said to be in good health.

The U.S. State Department and the White House have yet to issue official statements regarding Rideout's return. The missionary, affiliated with Serving in Mission, was abducted by three men while heading to the airport, as per accounts from an anonymous diplomat. His captors took him westward toward the troubled Tillaberi region.

Niger contends with severe jihadist insurgencies, akin to its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso. Following Rideout's kidnapping, the U.S. advised against travel to Niger, citing safety concerns. Efforts to locate him fueled broader intelligence operations in Mali. However, the circumstances around his release, including the group that held him, remain shrouded in uncertainty.

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