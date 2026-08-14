India and Japan Plan New Skills Roadmap for Indian Workers

India and Japan are working on a new skills roadmap designed to prepare more Indian young people for jobs in Japan, with language training, technical skills, cultural preparation and direct involvement from Japanese employers expected to become central parts of the employment pathway.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) brought government officials, training organisations, recruitment agencies and companies from both countries together in New Delhi for the India-Japan Stakeholder Consultation on Skill Development, where discussions focused on turning existing workforce agreements into practical employment opportunities.

The consultation takes forward the Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation released during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in 2025, with participants examining how candidates can receive training that closely matches the skills and workplace expectations of Japanese businesses.

Language and job-ready skills take centre stage

Indian candidates seeking opportunities in Japan need more than technical qualifications, with Japanese language ability, cultural understanding and familiarity with workplace practices playing an important role in whether workers can successfully adapt after arriving in the country.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said young Indians should be equipped to access global opportunities with the skills, confidence and preparation needed to succeed, placing attention on creating structured pathways rather than simply connecting candidates with overseas vacancies.

Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi described the two countries as having complementary strengths, with Japan's demand for skilled workers matching India's large young workforce. Connecting the two, he said, requires suitable skills development, language preparation and reliable routes into employment.

Japanese companies and organisations including Zenken Corporation, Sompo Care, Fourth Valley, Konoike Group and Toyota Kirloskar participated, allowing employers and recruitment stakeholders to discuss the occupational skills, language proficiency and workplace readiness they expect from candidates.

Existing pathways could connect with new ESDP

Three sessions examined how India and Japan can improve workforce mobility through existing and upcoming programmes, including the Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP), Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) route and the Employment for Skill Development Programme (ESDP).

Discussions covered candidate mobilisation, sector-specific training, assessments and pre-departure preparation, with officials examining where the different programmes can work together and what needs to be ready before ESDP implementation.

MSDE Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said coordinated implementation would require candidate recruitment, domain skills, Japanese language instruction, assessment systems and employer demand to work as parts of the same process.

Participants identified several gaps requiring attention, including limited Japanese language training capacity, the need for stronger assessment infrastructure, better awareness of verified employment routes and closer coordination between state governments, Sending Organisations, training institutions and industry.

India-Japan Skills Roadmap to guide next steps

A major outcome of the meeting was the decision to develop a comprehensive India-Japan Skills Roadmap under MSDE's leadership, providing a common framework for implementing the Human Resource Exchange Action Plan and preparing for ESDP.

The roadmap will set out how ESDP can connect with TITP and SSW while covering the full journey of an overseas worker, from identifying candidates and delivering technical training to language education, cultural orientation, assessments, employer engagement and preparation before departure.

Short-, medium- and long-term actions will be assigned across central ministries, state governments, implementing agencies, training institutions and industry, with measurable milestones and a structured system for reviewing progress.

The consultation included representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, state skill and labour departments and Indian recruitment organisations, alongside Japanese bodies including the Japan Foundation, JICA, JETRO, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

For Indian candidates, the planned framework could make the route to Japanese employment clearer by linking training more closely with genuine employer requirements, while Japanese businesses could gain access to workers who arrive with stronger technical, language and workplace preparation.