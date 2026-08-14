Guilty Plea in High-Profile Health Insurance Executive Shooting

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, announced in court his intent to plead guilty to stalking charges with the intent to kill.

A guilty plea would prevent a federal trial and potentially delay state murder charges. This case, closely followed by the public, has highlighted dissatisfaction with health insurance practices. Judge Margaret Garnett indicated a guilty plea might lead to a life sentence.

The murder charges previously facing Mangione were dismissed, removing any possibility of a death penalty. A state trial is scheduled, and Mangione risks 25 years to life if convicted of second-degree murder.