EAC Gives Burundi Patrol Vehicles to Strengthen Border Security

The East African Community (EAC) has handed over two border patrol vehicles to Burundi as part of a regional programme designed to strengthen security at key border points, improve the mobility of enforcement teams and tackle smuggling, trafficking and other cross-border crimes. The vehicles were presented to the Burundi Border Police during a ceremony in Bujumbura on August 12, 2026, giving officers additional operational capacity in areas where transport constraints have made border surveillance more difficult.

EAC Secretary General Amb. Stephen Mbundi handed over the vehicles under an EAC-United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) initiative titled "Creating a Secure Trading and Customs Environment in the EAC through Enhancing Border Security." The project is funded by the Government of Japan and combines security improvements with the wider goal of making cross-border movement and regional trade safer and more efficient.

The two vehicles allocated to Burundi are part of a planned regional deployment of 16 patrol vehicles. Each of the EAC's eight Partner States is expected to receive two vehicles for deployment at important and porous border locations, creating a common approach to mobility challenges faced by border agencies across East Africa. Burundi is among the first Partner States to receive its allocation.

Regional Assessments Reveal Mobility Gaps at Border Posts

The decision to provide patrol vehicles followed technical assessments undertaken by the EAC Peace and Security Department at One-Stop Border Posts across the region. Those assessments identified inadequate transport and mobility as significant operational challenges for agencies responsible for border security and trade facilitation.

Border officers often need to cover areas extending beyond formal crossing points, particularly where porous sections can be exploited for smuggling, trafficking and other illicit activities. Reliable patrol vehicles can increase the geographical area officers are able to monitor while reducing the time needed to respond when suspicious movements or security incidents are reported.

Mbundi described the regional rollout as more than an equipment distribution exercise, saying it reflects what EAC countries can achieve through collective action. With vehicles being deployed across all eight Partner States, the programme is intended to strengthen the regional approach to safer borders and communities rather than treating individual border areas as isolated security concerns.

The Secretary General said the vehicles would strengthen the presence of border police, support faster responses and reinforce efforts against different forms of cross-border crime. These improvements are also expected to benefit legitimate travellers and businesses by creating a more predictable environment around border crossings.

Secure Borders Seen as Essential for East African Trade

The EAC is linking the security programme closely with its regional economic integration agenda. Borders across East Africa handle large movements of people and goods, meaning security weaknesses can affect not only nearby communities but also traders, transport operators, supply chains and businesses operating across several Partner States.

Mbundi stressed that secure and efficient borders are necessary for countries to capture the full benefits of the EAC regional market. Better border control can make it harder for illicit activities to flourish while giving legitimate businesses greater confidence to move products across neighbouring markets.

Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation, Amb. Édouard Bizimana, welcomed the support and pointed to the complex security challenges facing border agencies. Organised and transnational crimes can stretch the resources available to authorities, particularly when enforcement teams lack the logistical equipment required to patrol large or difficult areas.

Bizimana said improved mobility would strengthen border control and operational efficiency while supporting closer regional cooperation. He also linked better security with the movement of people and goods, noting that safer borders can provide a stronger environment for cross-border commerce.

The minister thanked the EAC Secretariat, UNOPS and Japan for supporting the initiative, saying the vehicles would add to the operational capacity of agencies working on both border security and trade facilitation.

16-Vehicle Deployment Supports a Shared Security Approach

Distributing two vehicles to every Partner State gives the initiative a regional character, recognising that cross-border crime cannot be effectively addressed by one country acting alone. Criminal networks and illicit trade can move between jurisdictions, making coordination and operational capacity on both sides of a border particularly important.

The programme also highlights the relationship between security and the EAC's wider integration objectives. One-Stop Border Posts have been developed to make legitimate cross-border movement easier, but their effectiveness also depends on authorities having the resources to monitor surrounding areas and respond to activities taking place away from official checkpoints.

For Burundi, the immediate benefit will be additional mobility for teams working at strategic and porous border points. For the wider EAC, the 16-vehicle rollout is expected to strengthen a shared system in which Partner States have better equipment to protect border communities while keeping regional movement functioning efficiently.

The EAC and its partners have reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation on border security, seeing safer crossing points and stronger enforcement as foundations for deeper economic integration. As the remaining vehicles are distributed across Partner States, the initiative is expected to support the Community's broader vision of an East Africa where people and legitimate goods can move more safely, while authorities are better equipped to confront cross-border crime.