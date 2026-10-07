Fresh wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine kills two in Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 10:05 IST
Fresh wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine kills two in Kyiv

Two ​people were ‌killed in ​the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on ‌Wednesday, in the latest of Russia's near daily round-the-clock attacks on its neighbour ‌in their fifth year of war, ‌which also damaged city buildings and warehouses.

Two bodies were found as the air ⁠strike ​sparked ⁠a fire in a garage cooperative, Kyiv Mayor ⁠Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Blasts were ​heard in the city, a ⁠Reuters witness said. Separate air strikes on ⁠the ​southeastern city of Dnipro have damaged an industrial facility, transport ⁠infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and apartment buildings in Kremenchuk, ⁠regional officials ⁠said on the Telegram messaging app.

TRENDING

1
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
2
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
3
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global
4
Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026