Two ​people were ‌killed in ​the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on ‌Wednesday, in the latest of Russia's near daily round-the-clock attacks on its neighbour ‌in their fifth year of war, ‌which also damaged city buildings and warehouses.

Two bodies were found as the air ⁠strike ​sparked ⁠a fire in a garage cooperative, Kyiv Mayor ⁠Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Blasts were ​heard in the city, a ⁠Reuters witness said. Separate air strikes on ⁠the ​southeastern city of Dnipro have damaged an industrial facility, transport ⁠infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and apartment buildings in Kremenchuk, ⁠regional officials ⁠said on the Telegram messaging app.