Fresh wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine kills two in Kyiv
Two people were killed in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Wednesday, in the latest of Russia's near daily round-the-clock attacks on its neighbour in their fifth year of war, which also damaged city buildings and warehouses.
Two bodies were found as the air strike sparked a fire in a garage cooperative, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Blasts were heard in the city, a Reuters witness said. Separate air strikes on the southeastern city of Dnipro have damaged an industrial facility, transport infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and apartment buildings in Kremenchuk, regional officials said on the Telegram messaging app.