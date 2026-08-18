President Ramaphosa Pushes Faster One-Stop Borders Across SADC

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants Southern African countries to speed up the introduction of One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs), placing faster border crossings and modern digital systems among the priorities of South Africa's Chairship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Closing the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit in eThekwini on Monday evening, Ramaphosa argued that regional integration cannot work effectively when trucks, travellers and businesses lose hours or even days navigating duplicated procedures at neighbouring border posts.

"We must accelerate the establishment of the identified One-Stop Border Posts. A truck carrying goods across Southern Africa should not spend days waiting at a border," Ramaphosa said.

His message connects border reform with SADC's wider industrialisation and infrastructure agenda, where efficient movement between countries is needed to make regional supply chains competitive and allow businesses to reach markets without unnecessary delays.

One stop could replace duplicated border processes

Traditional border arrangements can require drivers and travellers to complete separate procedures on each side of a crossing. OSBPs seek to bring the processes of neighbouring countries together, reducing duplication while maintaining immigration, customs and security controls.

The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) has identified problems including inadequate infrastructure, fragmented systems and government agencies working separately as obstacles to efficient cross-border transport.

SADC's Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan supports moving from traditional two-stop facilities towards OSBPs. Regional initiatives have included border crossings such as Chirundu, Kazungula, Kasumbalesa, Lebombo and Mamuno.

The changes required extend beyond constructing new facilities. Immigration authorities, customs agencies, police, transport regulators and other border stakeholders need compatible procedures and systems if travellers and freight are to move more efficiently.

For businesses, this matters because every additional hour spent at a border can increase transport and operating costs, disrupt delivery schedules and weaken the competitiveness of goods moving through regional supply chains.

Digital systems could cut paperwork and waiting times

Technology is becoming an important part of the region's border reform programme, with South Africa and its neighbours increasingly looking at ways to replace paperwork and disconnected administrative processes with integrated digital services.

The C-BRTA has introduced Cross-Easy, which allows cross-border transport operators to apply for permits, make payments, follow applications and receive notifications electronically. Work on an Operator Compliance Accreditation System is also intended to support risk-based compliance while improving supply-chain visibility and reducing delays.

At regional level, the Corridor Trip Monitoring System is designed to connect transport, immigration and customs processes while providing advance information about drivers, passengers and crew.

Electronic documentation, cargo tracking and corridor monitoring could give authorities more information before vehicles arrive at borders, allowing resources to be directed towards higher-risk movements while compliant operators move through more efficiently.

Digital migration systems, e-visas and cross-border identity management are part of the same shift. The proposed SADC Tourism UNIVISA could also make regional travel easier by creating a common visa arrangement among participating countries.

Faster borders could strengthen regional trade

Ramaphosa's push treats border posts as economic infrastructure rather than simply points of immigration and customs control.

Southern Africa can invest heavily in highways, rail networks and ports, but the economic value of that infrastructure is reduced when freight reaches a border and remains stuck there for extended periods.

South Africa has already been working to improve processing at strategic crossings such as Beitbridge, Lebombo and Maseru Bridge, supported by greater coordination between agencies and increased digitisation.

Faster borders could be particularly valuable as SADC tries to develop regional value chains in which raw materials, components and finished products move between several countries before reaching consumers.

Ramaphosa stressed that easier movement cannot come at the expense of security, saying borders must facilitate legitimate trade and travel while retaining effective customs and security controls.

The real measure of progress during South Africa's SADC Chairship will therefore be visible at the border itself. Shorter queues, reduced crossing times, integrated systems and predictable procedures would give businesses and travellers practical evidence that regional integration is moving beyond agreements.

Ramaphosa called for a Southern Africa where borders "connect rather than divide", placing successful border reform among the clearest tests of whether SADC can turn its regional commitments into benefits experienced by businesses and citizens.