Polish Police Detain Man for Online Threats Against Politicians

Polish police have apprehended a 23-year-old suspect accused of advocating for the assassination of senior Polish politicians, as revealed by the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime. The arrest followed the discovery of an online post that called for the 'elimination' of several individuals.

Authorities reported that the post was located within a group centered around firearms discussions, though they did not specify which politicians were allegedly targeted. According to prosecutors, the man has been charged with attempting to create conditions for genocide, preparing crimes against peace, humanity, and inciting further criminal acts.

Additional details regarding the alleged offenses remain undisclosed. The suspect, hailing from the Lublin region in eastern Poland, has been detained for 30 days following a court order, and he now faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.