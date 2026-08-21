Heartbroken Voices: Parents Demand Justice for Abducted Nigerian Children

On Thursday, desperate cries of parents from Nigeria's northeastern Borno state echoed through Uba town as they protested for the release of their abducted children. Nearly 100 days have passed since Islamist militants seized the children from their classrooms in Mussa, a community on the outskirts of the troubled Sambisa Forest.

This protest underscored the frustration of families as abductions continue, despite extensive military operations against Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP, in the region. While the insurgency has been weakened, kidnappings and attacks persist across Borno and neighboring states, compromising civilian safety.

Echoing this sentiment, Chinda Buba, a distressed parent, voiced the anxiety felt throughout the community. "We still have not seen them," she lamented, pleading with the government to expedite the rescue efforts. The protest highlighted the communal pain caused by repeated abductions and the urgent need for stronger support from authorities.