UK Retail Sales See Expected Dip Following June Surge

British retail sales decreased in July by 0.5% compared to June, matching predictions. The decline came after a sales boost due to hot weather and promotions during the men's soccer World Cup. Despite concerns over energy costs and potential tax increases, consumer sentiment remains robust, providing a hopeful outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:08 IST
UK Retail Sales See Expected Dip Following June Surge
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In July, British retail sales saw a modest decline of 0.5%, aligning with economists' forecasts, following a sharp increase in June fueled by favorable weather and World Cup promotions, according to official figures released on Friday.

The annual growth rate in sales also slowed to 1.6%, dropping from a revised 3.8% in June, as noted by economists. The most significant drop was observed in clothing and footwear, with sales plummeting by 2.7% after summer promotions started earlier in June.

Though rising energy costs and potential tax hikes pose challenges, consumer confidence remains resilient. Analysts anticipate a recovery in demand later this year, especially with measures aimed at curbing household energy costs. The mixed performance across major UK retailers hints at a complex retail landscape ahead.

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