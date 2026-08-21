Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure
Russian military actions have led to the damage or destruction of over 300 gas stations in Ukraine in the last six months, according to Ukraine's Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal. The impacts are substantial, posing significant challenges to the Ukrainian economy and energy infrastructure.
Russian attacks have heavily impacted Ukraine's gas stations, with more than 300 damaged or destroyed in the past six months. The Ukrainian Energy Minister, Denys Shmyhal, reported these figures on Friday.
In a statement to Ukraine's parliament, Shmyhal highlighted the seriousness of the situation.
He emphasized the significant blow to both the country's economy and its energy sector, indicating the broader implications of these attacks.