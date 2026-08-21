International Tensions Rise Over Discontinued Prosecution of Gaza Airstrike

The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed deep disappointment over Israel's decision not to pursue criminal charges related to a deadly airstrike on a volunteer convoy in Gaza in 2024, which resulted in the death of a Polish citizen. Both Poland and Australia have summoned Israeli ambassadors in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:05 IST
International Tensions Rise Over Discontinued Prosecution of Gaza Airstrike
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Poland's foreign ministry expressed significant dissatisfaction following Israel's decision to cease criminal proceedings related to a 2024 airstrike on a volunteer convoy in Gaza, during which a Polish citizen, Damian Sobol, was killed. In response, Poland has summoned Israel's ambassador in Warsaw for further discussions.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared its disapproval in a statement, emphasizing their critical assessment of Israel's actions to date and reporting an ongoing investigation by Poland's District Prosecutor's Office in Przemysl. Poland is urging Israel to supply necessary materials for their probe.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ignacy Niemczycki described the decision as unexpected and stressed the importance of proportionality in military force. Similarly, Australia's foreign ministry took similar diplomatic action after an Australian casualty, amid the broader context of ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

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