Vietnam and Myanmar Forge Stronger Defense Ties

Vietnam and Myanmar agreed on Saturday to bolster their defense and security cooperation, elevating this sector to a key component of their bilateral relations. The decision came as Vietnamese leader To Lam hosted Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi.

The two leaders pledged to expand collaboration in military training and joint efforts in search-and-rescue operations and disaster response. They also discussed increasing coordination in combating crime, according to a government statement. Both countries expressed intent to strengthen political trust through high-level exchanges and to leverage existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Min Aung Hlaing's visit marked his first official trip to Vietnam as president. During his visit, he emphasized Myanmar’s interest in technology and industrial development, as demonstrated by factory visits in northern Vietnam. Both nations also plan to enhance economic ties, focusing on areas like high-tech agriculture and telecommunications.