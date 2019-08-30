Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife in Sikar

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a man for strangulating his wife to death nearly four years ago. Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Kumar Dhabi also fined Mamraj Gurjar of Rs 10,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor Dilawar Singh said that a case of murder was registered on May 23, 2015, against Gurjar, a resident of Ranoli, on a complaint by the brother of the victim. Singh said that during an investigation, the police recorded the statements of 34 witnesses in the court and produced 41 documents. A post-mortem report from medical board proved death due to strangulation. Nail marks were also found on the throat of the victim.

He said that after the hearing, the court convicted the accused man of strangulating his wife to death.

