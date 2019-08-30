DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug.30

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 ** WARSAW - Spain's foreign minister Josep Borrell Fontelles to meet his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz ahead of WW2 commemoration - 1630 GMT. ** KEDAH AND PENANG, Malaysian – Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Kedah and Penang (to Aug 30). ** MOSCOW - Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will lead a business delegation from oil and gas as well as steel sectors to Moscow (to Aug 30).

OSLO - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Oslo on the invitation of his Norwegian counterpart (Final Day). SANTIAGO – APEC Third Senior Officials' meeting and related meetings (Final Day). VENICE, Italy – 2019 Venice International Film Festival (to September 7).

HELSINKI - EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (Final Day). YOKOHAMA - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi speak at a joint news conference by leaders of African nations and Japan after meeting for the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama.

BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

WARSAW - U.S President Donald Trump to meet Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit to Poland. WARSAW - Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet ahead of WW2 commemorative events in Warsaw. LEIPZIG, Germany - Christine Lagarde, head of the IMF and nominee to head the European Central Bank, will address a ceremony in the Leipzig Opera presenting German Chancellor Angela Merkel with an honorary doctorate from the city's business school. WARSAW – U.S President Donald Trump visits Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two (to September 2). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 ** WARSAW - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence lands in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II. ** BERLIN - Wolfgang Schaeuble, president of Germany's Bundestag and Elzbieta Witek, marshall of Poland's Sejm, give speeches at a church service in Berlin's Dom cathedral to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Germany's World War II invasion of Poland. Afterward, both will attend a ceremony at the Anhalter station - 0800 GMT. ** JERUSALEM, Israel / Palestinian Territories - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of a two-day visit to the country - 0900 GMT.

BANGKOK - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Madame Kim Jung-sook will visit Thailand (to Sep. 3) NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 12th anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. WARSAW - Polish President Andrzej Duda and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commemorate 80th anniversary of WWII started. WARSAW - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Poland.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 ** PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will visit Cambodia to strengthen bilateral ties (to Sep 04).

** LJUBLJANA - Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec and a number of ministers from the region also speak at the forum dedicated to stability in the region. ** BEIJING - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets Peruvian Vice President Mercedes Araoz at Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing - 0730 GMT. ** ALMATY, Kazakhstan - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver his first annual address to the nation - 0500 GMT. ** JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and officials from the World Economic Forum (WEF) to brief reporters on the WEF Africa summit to be held on Sept. 4-6 in Cape Town - 0900 GMT. BANGKOK - South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and hold a joint press conference. MOSCOW - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will lead a high-ranking political delegation to Moscow.

ULAANBAATAR - Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Mongolia (to Sep. 3) MALE - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Maldives. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 ** COPENHAGEN, Denmark - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iceland. ** THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis - 1300 GMT. ** The Hague, Netherlands - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets the new president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen - 1630 GMT. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iceland. BANGKOK - 51st ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) & Related Meetings (to September 11). BANGKOK - 33rd AEM-AFTA Council Meeting (to September 11). BANGKOK - AEM – 22nd AIA Council Meeting (to September 11). BANGKOK - 11th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting (to September 11). BANGKOK - 11th Mekong-Japan Economic Ministers Meeting (to September 11). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 ** MAPUTO - Pope arrives in Mozambique and visits Madagascar and Mauritius on his three-country visit - 1200 GMT. LONDON - World Nuclear Association (WNA) Annual Symposium (to September 6). VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russia hosts Eastern Economic Forum which is traditionally attended by Asian leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin (to September 6). MAPUTO/ ANTANANARIVO/ PORT LOUIS - Pope Francis visits Mozambique, Madagscar, and Mauritius (to September 10).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

LONDON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in London for high-level meetings, including trade and Iran. MUNICH, Germany – 47th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (to September 15). MAPUTO- Pope Francis meets Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi - 0730 GMT. LONDON - Brexit minister Steve Barclay and his ministerial team take questions in parliament - 0830 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BEIJING - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak visit Beijing for intergov committee. INDIA/BANGLADESH – 8th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. DUBLIN - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Ireland for talks (to September 7)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia hosts a peace, forgiveness, unity and peace festival. Event to be attended by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Rwandan President Paul Kagame (to Sep. 8). ANTANANARIVO - Pope Francis meets Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 CAIRO - Egypt Euromoney conference, scheduled speakers include Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and newly appointed IMF Egypt representative Subir Lall. FUNAFUTI - Tuvaluan House of Assembly election.

MAURITIUS - Pope Francis pays a courtesy meeting to Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth at the country's presidential palace. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon.

BEIJING – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to China (to September 12). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 MOSCOW - Russia holds its annual Moscow Financial Forum attended by finance minister Anton Siluanov and a number of other economic and fiscal officials (to September 13). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 HELSINKI - EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to September 14). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 TUNIS - Tunisia Presidential Election. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 198th anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR - 198th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 198th anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS - 198th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 198th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a summit with the leaders of Russia and Iran. VIENNA - 63rd IAEA General Conference (to September 20). DUBLIN – Irish Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe to address an event on "Brexit, the Irish Economy and the Future of European Fintech" at Dublin City University's (DCU) Brexit Institute. - 1100 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) (to September 19). BRUSSELS - General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. NEW YORK, U.S. - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends U.N. General assembly in New York. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold a news conference ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

RIYADH - Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, a finance conference with speakers including Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks (to September 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY,SEPTEMBER 20 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House for an official visit and State dinner. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to October 6). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK - French President Emmanuel Macron to host One Planet Summit in New York ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. HELSINKI - Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (to September 24).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 46th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive for UNGA General Debate. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak in the morning session - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 VIENNA - Austrian National Council election. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to October 8)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOMBER 11 STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to October 13). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WARSAW - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to October 15). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to October 18) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOMBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam.

BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. SUCRE - Election for Bolivian Chamber of Deputies. SUCRE - Election for Bolivian Chamber of Senators. SUCRE - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

Also Read: Trump affirms that Mike Pence will be 2020 running mate

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)