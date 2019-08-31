UPDATE 1-One dead, six wounded in France after suspected knife attack

One person was killed and at least nine others wounded on Saturday in the city of Villeurbanne near Lyon in central France after a suspected knife attack, a police source told Reuters.

A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were hunting for a suspected second attacker believed to be carrying a metal spike used to roast meat. The source said the motivation for the suspected attack, reported to have taken place around 1430 GMT, was not immediately clear.

A helicopter was patrolling the area, a Reuters correspondent at the location reported. The suspected attacker assaulted residents waiting at a bus stop and then ran towards an underground station before being seized by other local people and transport staff, Lyon mayor Lyon Gerard Collomb told reporters.

