Bathinda court summons Cong president, 11 others in civil suit case

A court here has summoned Congress president and 11 others in a civil suit seeking permanent injunction against the opening of the Malwa Congress Bhawan by the party's Bathinda unit at a private club here. The court of Bathinda Civil Judge, Senior Division, Gurpreet Tiwana has fixed the next date of hearing on September 6.

President of the Guru Nanak Hall and Library J S Dhaliwal, president of the Civil Lines Club Shivdev Singh and the club's general secretary Harinder Singh Sra have sought injunction orders against the setting up of the Congress's Malwa office in the premises of the private club, their counsel Rau P S Girwar said. The plaintiffs alleged that Rajan Garg, Sunil Singla, J S Bajwa and others violated the constitution of the club and appointed themselves as its office bearers to grab the property.

They have also made Congress president and Punjab Congress president as parties in this case.

