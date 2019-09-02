UK considers deploying drones to the Gulf amid Iran tensions -Sky News

The United Kingdom is considering deploying British drones to the Gulf amid tensions with Iran, Sky News reported early on Monday. UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) has a number of Reaper drones based in nearby Kuwait and flying over Iraq and Syria. These could be re-tasked if the decision to deploy drones to the Gulf is taken, Sky News said.

The drones will help with overhead surveillance as British warships are continuing to escort UK-flagged tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report http://bit.ly/2lElWoO. On Friday, the UK called for broad support to tackle Gulf shipping threats after Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the strait in July.

