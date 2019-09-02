International Development News
White House to propose expedited death penalty for perpetrators of mass shootings

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 02-09-2019 21:17 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has drafted legislation that would speed the death penalty for people who have committed mass murder, a White House official said on Monday.

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told reporters on Air Force 2 that the measure would be part of a package of gun legislation that the White House intends to propose to Congress.

COUNTRY : United States
