Russian blogger jailed for 5 years over Tweet advocating violence - RIA

A Russian court sentenced a blogger to five years in jail on Tuesday after finding him guilty of calling for violence against the children of police officers in a post on Twitter, the RIA news agency reported.

Vladislav Sinitsa wrote the post on July 31 during a series of opposition protests in Moscow this summer that were forcefully dispersed by police, the state's Investigative Committee said.

