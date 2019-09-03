International Development News
Development News Edition
Russian blogger jailed for 5 years over Tweet advocating violence - RIA

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 03-09-2019 14:10 IST
A Russian court sentenced a blogger to five years in jail on Tuesday after finding him guilty of calling for violence against the children of police officers in a post on Twitter, the RIA news agency reported.

Vladislav Sinitsa wrote the post on July 31 during a series of opposition protests in Moscow this summer that were forcefully dispersed by police, the state's Investigative Committee said.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
