Ukraine parliament votes to strip lawmakers of immunity from prosecution

Ukrainian lawmakers voted to strip themselves of immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, moving to help push through a signature election promise by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to root out corruption in politics.

Previously, lawmakers could only be stripped of immunity by a parliamentary vote on each individual case. Critics have said removing lawmakers' protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.

