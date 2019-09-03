Russia jails protester for three years for attacking policeman - RIA

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a man to three years in jail after convicting him of attacking a policeman during an unauthorised political protest in Moscow in July, the RIA news agency reported.

Ivan Podkopayev was one of thousands of protesters who took part in a series of opposition protests this summer calling for free elections in the Russian capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, a court sentenced a blogger to five years in jail after convicting him of inciting violence against the children of police officers, and charged two Kremlin critics with organising an illegal protest.

