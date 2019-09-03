CBI court summons former MP Atiq Ahmad, others in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case

A CBI court has summoned former MP Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf and others as accused in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the agency. Special Judicial Magistrate Anuradha Shukla directed the accused to appear before the court on September 21.

All the 10 accused have been chargesheeted for the offences of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Besides the two, the other accused persons are Ranjeet Pal, Abid, Farhan Ahmad, Israr Ahmad, Zaved, Rafiq Ahmad, Gulhasan and Abdul kavi.

On January 25, 2005, a convoy of BSP MLA Raju Pal was attacked by some miscreants in broad daylight on GT Road near Sulemsarai in Allahabad. The miscreants opened indiscriminate firing, killing the MLA and his two associates, Devi Pal and Santosh Yadav and seriously injuring two others.

Earlier, police and CB-CID were conducting the probe into the matter, but later the Supreme Court handed over the investigation to the CBI.

