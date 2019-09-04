Russia jails protester for 3 years for violence against police

A Russian court sentenced a protester to three years in jail on Wednesday after finding him guilty of using violence against a police officer at an opposition rally this summer.

Kirill Zhukov, who denied the charges against him, was shown in footage circulated online trying to pull on the straps of a police officer's helmet during a political protest on July 27.

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Protesters cry "stop Brexit" as UK PM Johnson meets Merkel in Berlin

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)