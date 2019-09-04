US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge orders big drug companies to face opioid trial; Hurricane Dorian heads for Florida, Carolinas

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Walmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety

Walmart Inc, the nation's largest retailer, said on Tuesday it would stop selling ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in all its stores across the United States, and called for action on gun safety after a string of mass shootings, including at Walmart stores in Texas and Mississippi. Walmart also called for a strengthening of background checks for gun buyers and action to take guns out of the hands of those who pose a risk of violence, which was followed by an almost identical message from grocery operator Kroger Co.

Probe of California boat fire begins as grim search goes on for bodies

Federal safety investigators on Tuesday promised an exhaustive probe into the fire that killed 34 people on a dive boat as many of the charred bodies remained trapped in the sunken wreckage off the California coast or missing in the ocean. After recovering the remains of 20 people from the 75-foot (23-meter) Conception or from the waters where the dive ship sank off Santa Cruz Island, officials said they believed none of the 14 victims initially classified as missing had survived the fast-moving flames.

Motive elusive in Alabama boy's slaying of his family

A 14-year-old Alabama boy was charged with five counts of murder on Tuesday in the shooting deaths of his family including three younger children, Limestone County Sheriff's officials said, in the latest high-profile gun crime. Details emerged early Wednesday, but officials do not know why the boy took a gun and shot his father, stepmother and three siblings late on Monday, and then threw the gun away before calling the police to report that he heard gunshots.

Recovery on Bahamas begins as Hurricane Dorian heads for Florida, Carolinas

Debris extended for miles and floods covered much of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, in what the archipelago's prime minister called one of the worst disasters to ever strike the island nation. Emergency workers struggled to reach victims as search and rescue operations continued into Wednesday ands the scope of the damage and humanitarian crisis unfolded.

North Carolina court strikes down state legislative map as unconstitutional gerrymander

A North Carolina court on Tuesday struck down the Republican-drawn state legislative map as an illegal partisan gerrymander and gave lawmakers two weeks to enact new district lines for next year's elections. A three-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court said the state Senate and state House district lines discriminated against Democratic voters in violation of the state constitution's free elections, equal protection, and free speech clauses.

U.S. judge orders big drug companies to face opioid trial

A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected efforts by major drugmakers, pharmacies, and distributors to dismiss claims that they caused the nation's opioid crisis, clearing the way for a scheduled landmark trial even as he pushes for a nationwide settlement. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who oversees roughly 2,000 opioid lawsuits by states, counties and cities, said the plaintiffs can try to prove that drugmakers' deceptive marketing of the painkillers caused a harmful, massive increase in supply that pharmacies and distributors did not do enough to stop.

Texas to execute man convicted of murdering elderly woman and her daughter in 2003

A man convicted of killing an elderly woman and her daughter in their home and then stealing the daughter's car and credit card is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Wednesday. Billy Crutsinger, 64, was sentenced to death by a jury in 2003 after being convicted of the murders of 89-year-old Pearl Magouirk and her 71-year-old daughter, Patricia Syren, earlier that year. He is set to die by lethal injection at the state's death chamber in Huntsville.

Texas shooter bought gun in private sale, after ban due to mental illness: ABC

The gunman who killed seven people and wounded 23 others in a rampage across West Texas on Saturday obtained the assault-style rifle used through a private sale after he was banned from having a firearm because he was diagnosed with a mental illness, media reported. The gunman, identified as Seth Aaron Ator, 36, carried out the shooting spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa, shortly after he was fired from his trucking job. He called local emergency 911 responders and then an FBI tip line to make rambling statements, but did not threaten to commit violence, officials said.

Kroger asks customers to quit openly carrying guns in stores

U.S. grocer Kroger Co has begun asking customers to stop openly carrying firearms in stores, a change in policy, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Kroger previously had followed local and state laws on the matter, she said.

More than 120 U.S. military construction projects to be hurt by Trump's border wall funding

More than 120 U.S. military construction projects will be adversely affected as the Pentagon prepares to use $3.6 billion to help build or enhance 175 miles (282 km) of the border wall with Mexico, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in a bid to fund his promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

