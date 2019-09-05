US News Roundup: South Carolina scrambles ahead of Dorian's storm surge; Former UAW official pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pentagon pulls funds for military schools, daycare to pay for Trump's border wall

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would pull funding from 127 Defense Department projects, including schools and daycare centers for military families, as it diverts $3.6 billion to fund President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Schools for the children of U.S. military members from Kentucky to Germany to Japan will be affected. A daycare center at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland - the home of Air Force One - will also have its funds diverted, the Pentagon said.

New York City sues T-Mobile over 'rampant' customer sales abuses

New York City sued T-Mobile USA Inc on Wednesday, accusing the fourth-largest U.S. mobile phone company of engaging in "rampant" sales abuses of customers for its lower-priced, prepaid wireless brand, Metro by T-Mobile. In a complaint filed in the state supreme court in Manhattan, the city said it had identified more than 2,200 violations by T-Mobile, whose "pervasive" illegal activity spanned 56 Metro stores in all five boroughs, including authorized dealers and stores run by its MetroPCS NY unit.

South Carolina scrambles ahead of Dorian's storm surge

A large digital screen alongside a major highway running into Charleston, South Carolina, issued a stark warning to residents on Wednesday: 'HURRICANE DORIAN, LEAVE NOW." A large number of people had already heeded that warning, as could be seen at busy gasoline stations on the city's outskirts.

Recovery on Bahamas begins as Hurricane Dorian heads for Florida, Carolinas

Debris extended for miles and floods covered much of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, in what the archipelago's prime minister called one of the worst disasters to ever strike the island nation. Emergency workers struggled to reach victims as search and rescue operations continued into Wednesday ands the scope of the damage and humanitarian crisis unfolded.

U.S. judge wants quick review of sealed documents tied to Epstein

A New York federal judge said on Wednesday she would move quickly in deciding whether to unseal hundreds of court documents linked to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died last month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The documents are part of a civil lawsuit filed by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, against Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre has said Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her for sex while she was a teenager.

Couple wounded in El Paso mass shooting sues Walmart

A couple wounded in the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, has sued the retailer, claiming the store lacked proper security, in what their lawyers called the first lawsuit over the attack. Guillermo and Jessica Garcia believe Walmart's failure to employ armed security guards at the store, despite using them in other stores, was a factor in the massacre, where 22 people were killed, their lawyers said on Wednesday.

Los Angeles man charged with selling fentanyl to Mac Miller before his death

A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say sold counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller two days before his death from an accidental overdose was arrested on Wednesday on federal drug charges. Cameron James Pettit, 28, was accused in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles of delivering the pills to Miller, the former boyfriend of pop star Ariana Grande, early on the morning of Sept. 5, 2018.

Automakers to install rear seat reminders to stop hot car deaths in U.S.

Major automakers said on Wednesday they have agreed to equip nearly all U.S. vehicles with systems to remind motorists of passengers in the back seat, by model year 2025, in an effort to avoid deaths of young children left behind in hot cars. The announcement on so-called rear seat reminder systems comes as the U.S. Congress has been debating making it a requirement for new cars.

Divers recover bodies of all but one of 34 victims of California boat blaze

Divers have recovered the bodies of all but one of the 34 people who were killed when the dive boat they were sleeping in erupted into flames early this week off Santa Cruz Island, California, officials said on Wednesday. Details of the victims https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-california-fire-victims-factbox/factbox-details-of-california-boat-fire-victims-idUKKCN1VO2VY, who ranged in age from 17 to 60, emerged while authorities worked to identify the remains of the 33 people recovered so far, using a DNA analysis tool that is primarily employed in war zones to generate results quickly.

Former UAW official pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

Former United Auto Workers official Michael Grimes pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and money laundering as part of an ongoing FBI corruption probe that could hamper upcoming contract talks with the Detroit-based automakers. Grimes was charged with soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from vendors supplying watches and jackets to union members, including a General Motors-funded non-profit training center jointly run with the UAW.

