SC orders shifting of ex-CPI (M) MLA Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to AIIMS from Srinagar

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered shifting of ailing CPI (M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to AIIMS in Delhi from Srinagar where he is under house arrest. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it was inclined to shift Tarigami, the former CPI (M) MLA, to AIIMS here.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury told the bench that he has no objection if Tarigami was shifted to AIIMS for better treatment. "We want to reserve our right to challenge the detention of former MLA in Habeas Corpus (bring the person) plea," Yechury told the apex court.

The top court had earlier allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his ailing party colleague Tarigami while brushing aside the Centre's claim that it might "endanger the situation" in the state. It had made it clear that Yechury was allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his party colleague only as attention has been drawn to an interim application seeking orders from the court for bringing Tarigami to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for better medical facilities.

Yechury filed a petition in the apex court seeking production of Tarigami, who has been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded a special status to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)