British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior advisor Dominic Cummings said the people should be trusted on Brexit after lawmakers voted to stop the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

Asked on Thursday if the UK would leave the EU on Oct 31, Cummings said: "Trust the people."

