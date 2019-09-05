International Development News
Updated: 05-09-2019 13:07 IST
China says phone call on trade with U.S. Thursday went very well

Tariffs will increase to 30 pc on $250 billion of other Chinese imports on October 1 Image Credit: ANI

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that a phone call on Thursday with U.S. top trade negotiators went very well, adding that Beijing opposes any escalation in the trade war.

Both sides will strive to achieve real progress during high level meeting scheduled for early October, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in a weekly briefing.

China and the United States agreed to hold high-level trade talks in Washington, the ministry said earlier on Thursday, following a phone call between China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
