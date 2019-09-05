International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ukraine court releases MH17 suspect on bail

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 05-09-2019 15:00 IST
Ukraine court releases MH17 suspect on bail

A Ukrainian court on Thursday released on bail a man suspected of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 that killed 298 people on board.

A judge said that Volodymyr Tsemakh, whom Ukraine's security service has identified as a former commander of Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, should be released from custody immediately, pending further investigations.

Also Read: Bill to modernizes rules relating to contempt of court passes third reading

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019