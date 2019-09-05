Ukraine court releases MH17 suspect on bail

A Ukrainian court on Thursday released on bail a man suspected of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 that killed 298 people on board.

A judge said that Volodymyr Tsemakh, whom Ukraine's security service has identified as a former commander of Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, should be released from custody immediately, pending further investigations.

