International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Should you be sacked? UK PM adviser Cummings says: "Trust the people"

Reuters London
Updated: 06-09-2019 12:58 IST
Should you be sacked? UK PM adviser Cummings says: "Trust the people"

Image Credit: Pixabay

When asked about former British Prime Minister John Major's call for him to be sacked, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser said that the people should be trusted.

Major said Johnson should fire Dominic Cummings, the advisor behind his high-stakes Brexit strategy that resulted in a dramatic purge of his own lawmakers this week.

When asked about Major's call, Cummings told Reuters: "Really? Trust the people"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019